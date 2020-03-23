OTTAWA -- Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Outaouais.

Quebec health officials released no details about the three cases in its Monday afternoon update on novel coronavirus across Quebec.

There are now 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, which includes Gatineau.

Across Quebec, there are 628 cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Premier Francois Legault announced all restaurant dining rooms and shopping malls must close as of midnight Sunday. Hair salons and spas were also asked to close.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and SAQ outlets will remain open. Restaurant take-out and drive-thrus can remain open.