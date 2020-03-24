OTTAWA -- Ottawa has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Ontario's ministry of health.

The three cases announced on Tuesday are:

A woman in her 30s who contracted the virus through close contact

A man in his 40s who contracted the virus through close contact

A man in his 50s who travelled to the U.S.

All three people are self-isolating. Ottawa now has 27 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Ontario confirmed 85 new cases Tuesday morning, bringing the province's total to 588. A seventh person has died in the province from the virus, a man in his 90s in Durham Region.

Eight people in Ontario previously infected with the virus have recovered.

Three of the province's new cases are in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area. All are travel-related.

Those cases are:

A man in his 30s who travelled to the U.K.

A woman in her 70s who travelled to Singapore

A man in his 70s who travelled to Singapore

All those patients are self-isolating, officials said.