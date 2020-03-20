OTTAWA -- There are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The Ministry of Health’s 10:30 a.m. update show three new cases, bringing the confirmed number of cases of novel coronavirus in the capital to 19.

The cases are:

A male in his 80s, who recently travelled to Portugal.

A male in his 40s. The Ministry of Health lists the transmission as “close contact”

All three patients are currently self-isolating.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said on Thursday that there were 19 confirmed or indeterminate cases in Ottawa.

Dr. Etches told reporters that everyone should assume novel coronavirus is circulating in the community.

“There’s obviously transmission happening in the community. When we think about travel-related cases that have come back, and then their close contacts some of them have become cases. So that shows us that in Ottawa there’s transmission of coronavirus.”

Ontario reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 across the province on Friday. There are now 308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including two deaths.