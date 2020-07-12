OTTAWA -- There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been reported for a 16th straight day.

After reporting 16 new cases on Saturday, due to a lag in reporting data, three new cases were added in Sunday's daily update.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,149 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

Two people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, but none of them is in the intensive care unit.

Recovering from COVID-19

Just over 85 per cent of all lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,836 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Five new recoveries were reported on Sunday.

There are currently 50 known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

Institutional outbreaks

There are four active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

They are at: