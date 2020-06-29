Advertisement
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday
Published Monday, June 29, 2020 2:02PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Ottawa, along with no new deaths for a third straight day.
Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Monday.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,086 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.
One person is in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 related illnesses.
Recovering from COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health says 85 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.
A total of 1,780 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
There are 43 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.