OTTAWA -- Three new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Ottawa, along with no new deaths for a third straight day.

Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Monday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,086 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

One person is in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 related illnesses.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 85 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,780 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 43 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.