OTTAWA -- The Ontario government has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including one in a girl under the age of 18.

The three new cases are in the girl, whose case is linked to travel, a woman in her 50s, whose case is linked to close contact, and a man in his 50s, whose transmission info is listed as pending.

The Province did not say where the young girl had recently been.

The man in his 50s is in hospital. The other two are self-isolating.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in Ottawa to 24.

A woman in her 60s in Eastern Ontario is also listed as a new case. She contracted the virus through close contact and is self-isolating.

These were among the 78 new cases reported in Ontario this morning. There are now 503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province. Six people in Ontario have died. Eight have recovered.