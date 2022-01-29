Ottawa Public Health is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths in the capital on Saturday and a slight drop in the number of Ottawa residents hospitalized because of COVID-19.

To date, 690 residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There are 103 residents of Ottawa in local hospitals with an active infection, down from 110 on Friday. One more person is in the ICU.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19.

This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there are 274 total confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the city, 134 of whom are there because of COVID-19 and 140 are in hospital for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project has shown a decline in the viral signal in recent days.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 58 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and a drop in hospitalizations to 3,439 from 3,535 on Friday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 21 to 27): 200.5 (down from 217.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 21 to 27): 19.1 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.88

Known active cases: 2,761 (-108)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 103 people in Ottawa hospitals on Saturday with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 110 hospitalizations on Friday.

There are 16 people in the ICU, up from 15.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 3

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 9 (3 in ICU)

60-69: 18 (5 in ICU)

70-79: 33 (6 in ICU)

80-89: 27 (1 in ICU)

90+: 7

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 907,573 (+813)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 846,723 (+2,883)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 506,464 (+5,346)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 44 in hospital, 10 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 20 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 76 in hospital, 8 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

22 long-term care homes

34 retirement homes

39 hospital units

36 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.