OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says there are three new cases of COVID-19 at the City-run Peter D. Clark Centre.

In a memo sent Tuesday night, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said two residents and one staff member at the long-term care home have tested positive.

That brings the total numbers of positive cases at Peter D. Clark to nine residents and six staff.

One resident of the Peter D. Clark home has died of COVID-19.

This news comes on the heels of Ottawa Public Health declaring an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at the City-run Garry J. Armstrong home, where three staff members had tested positive. The outbreak there, which began April 20, was declared over May 11.

One staff member at the City's Centre d'accueil Champlain has tested positive for COVID-19, and there are still zero cases at Carleton Lodge, the City's fourth long-term care facility.

There are ongoing outbreaks at more than a dozen privately-owned long-term care facilities in Ottawa, which account for hundreds of cases and a majority of the city's COVID-19 related deaths.