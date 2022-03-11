Three moose illegally shot in Algonquin Park

Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for shooting three moose out of season in Algonquin Park.

Officials believe someone shot a bull, cow and calf moose between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4 in the Upper Redstone Lake area of Eyre Township, in the park.

The calf was removed whole and the cow and bull were quartered, leaving about 30 per cent of them to spoil, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release.

“It is believe those responsible had local knowledge of the area,” the release said.

Moose hunting season in the area was from Oct. 18 to 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ministry’s hotline at 1-877-847-7667 or Crime Stoppers.