Ottawa Police are looking for three men in connection to a Barrhaven shooting and home invasion.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Woodroffe Avenue on Saturday, September 7 at 4:41 a.m. When they arrived to the scene, they found a man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, three disguised men broke into the victim's home before the shooting. The suspects then fled on foot after stealing several items.

The suspects are described as:

A 20 to 30 year old lighter-skinned black man, about 6'2". slim build, wearing a black sweater and a black balaclava

A 20 to 30 year old black man, heavier-set who wore a black hoodie and black face mask

A 20 to 30 year old black man, about 5'7", slim build, dressed all in black

Anyone with information is asked to call the robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).