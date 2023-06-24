Three men facing sex trafficking related charges in Gatineau, Que.

Quebec provincial police say three men are facing charges in connection with alleged sex trafficking in Gatineau.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release that its anti-pimping joint venture with Gatineau police worked with the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency to investigate alleged incidents that took place between March and June of this year.

According to police, Danny Shema, 25, of Gatineau, Daniel Uwayo, 24, of Ottawa, and Prince Museruka, 23, of Ottawa, appeared in a Gatineau court Friday on a list of charges.

Shema was originally arrested in May on charges of pimping, sexual assault, publishing intimate images without consent and obtaining material benefit from the provision of sexual services. He was arrested again Thursday on breach of conditions and obtaining sexual services for consideration, police said.

Uwayo is charged with publishing intimate images without consent and Museruka is charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

The SQ says there may be other victims.

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.