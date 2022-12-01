Three men facing charges in gun trafficking ring in Ottawa

Three men are facing charges for allegedly importing illegal handguns from the United States and selling them on the streets of Ottawa.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with help from Ottawa Police, launched an investigation in September 2021 into a gun trafficking network that was allegedly distributing illegal handguns in the Ottawa area.

"The firearms included handguns and firearms with no serial numbers. These types of firearms are in high demand on the streets," the RCMP said in a statement.

Two Ottawa men and a Toronto resident are facing more than 30 charges. All three men—James Kongshaw, 39, and David Lafontaine, 44, both of Ottawa, and Justin McPolin, 46, of Toronto—are jointly charged with conspiring to traffic firearms and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Kongshaw is facing an additional 15 gun charges. The other two men are facing five additional charges each.

"The proliferation of illegal handguns into the hands of organized criminals poses a threat to public safety," RCMP Insp. Islam Issa said in a statement.

"This joint investigation is an excellent example of how law enforcement collaboration and information sharing can disrupt the flow of illegal handguns onto our streets, leading to safer communities."