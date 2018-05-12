

CTV Ottawa





A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after a T-bone crash in the city's west end Saturday afternoon.

Police say it happened on Kinburn Side Road at John Shaw Road around 3 p.m.

According to paramedics, other injuries include a 51-year-old man who is being treated for chest injuries, and a 20-year-old man who suffered a serious head injury.

Kinburn Side Road has since reopend between Diamondview and John Shaw.

The investigation is ongoing