Ottawa Police are investigating a stabbing involving five people on Mother's Day in the Navan area.

The incident happened just before noon on Kentucky Lane in the city's east end.

Paramedics say a 58-year old man and a 49-year-old woman are both in hospital with serious injuries. The man suffered multiple wounds, the woman has injuries to her lower body.

A 23-year-old woman was also hurt with minor injuries and Paramedics say an 11-year-old and a 20-year- old man were assessed and released at the scene.