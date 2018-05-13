Three injured in Mothers' Day stabbing
Paramedics
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 5:49PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 5:43AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a stabbing involving five people on Mother's Day in the Navan area.
The incident happened just before noon on Kentucky Lane in the city's east end.
Paramedics say a 58-year old man and a 49-year-old woman are both in hospital with serious injuries. The man suffered multiple wounds, the woman has injuries to her lower body.
A 23-year-old woman was also hurt with minor injuries and Paramedics say an 11-year-old and a 20-year- old man were assessed and released at the scene.