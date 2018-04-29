

CTV Ottawa





A two car crash on Russell Road has sent three people to hospital.

Ottawa Paramedics say the head-on crash hapened on Russell Road at Southvale just before 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

The victims are seniors ranging in age from 73 to 82. Two patients are in serious but stable condition. One person, a 76 year old man, was found in cardiac arrest.

Russell Road is closed between Walkley Road and St. Laurent.

The investigation is on-going.