Three injured in head-on collision on Russell Road
Head-on crash injures three people on Russell Road. (Source: Ottawa Paramedics)
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 5:26PM EDT
A two car crash on Russell Road has sent three people to hospital.
Ottawa Paramedics say the head-on crash hapened on Russell Road at Southvale just before 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
The victims are seniors ranging in age from 73 to 82. Two patients are in serious but stable condition. One person, a 76 year old man, was found in cardiac arrest.
Russell Road is closed between Walkley Road and St. Laurent.
The investigation is on-going.