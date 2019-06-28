

CTV Ottawa





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after three people were injured following a firearms-related incident in Curran, south of Plantagenet.

Members from the Hawkesbury detachment of the OPP were called to a home on Route 11 shortly before midnight on June 27 and found people with various injuries.

They say one male suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. A second man was taken to hospital with unspecified life-threatening injuries.

A woman suffered serious injuries.

OPP say there’s no concern for public safety and they’re not looking for any outstanding suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).