Three people are being treated for injuries after an explosion and fire at a building on Merivale Road Thursday afternoon.

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the building at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road, south of Slack Road, around 1:30 p.m.

Ottawa Fire officials say 911 callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing 50-foot flames shooting through the roof of a structure.

Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa they heard multiple explosions at the time of the fire.

Coun. Tim Tierney says he was metres away from where the fire started at a city of Ottawa facility.

"I actually thought it was an earthquake at first. The ground was shaking and then suddenly, seconds later, suddenly I hear the bang," said Tierney on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

Ottawa Fire Service Acting Chief Paul Hutt told reporters 911 received multiple 911 calls for a fire at a commercial building on Merivale Road.

"Reports were there were heavy flame and smoke coming from this building," said Hutt Wednesday afternoon.

Hutt said firefighters declared a third alarm, meaning 30 to 40 resources within the service were deployed to the scene.

"Crews arrived on location quickly attempting to supress the fire, but determined the fire load and the fire conditions were as such they had to go to a defensive attack," said Hutt.

Three people in the building at the time of the fire have been transported to hospital. Paramedics say two people arrived in hospital in critical condition, while the other patient is in stable condition.

@OttFire on scene of a 3rd alarm fire on Merivale Road between Cleopatra Drive and Slack Road. 911 callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing 50 foot flames through the roof. #OttNews @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/Z0fSSEJLtB — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) January 13, 2022

Ottawa fire brought in heavy equipment Thursday evening to help suppress the fire.

"As we suppress the fire, there is water runoff that is occurring as a result of us putting water onto the fire. I want to assure residents there is no concern – we have our HAZMAT team on location," said Hutt in an update at 4:30 p.m.

"We're navigating and mitigating any risk. We're sucking up the water that is running off from the water."

Hutt says Ottawa fire is doing air quality sampling, and there is no concern for residents in the area and no need to evacuate.

Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter there was a "serious situation" following an explosion at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road.

"My immediate concern is for those employees who've been affected by this fire," said Watson.

I’m aware of the serious situation in our city’s west-end following an explosion at Eastway Tank.



My immediate concern is for those employees who’ve been affected by this fire.



Coun. @KeithEgli and I are in communication with the City Manager and @OttFire - updates to come. — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 13, 2022

According to the company's website, Eastway Tank, Pump & Meter Ltd. Is a custom manufacturer of tank trucks for both the North American and International markets.

"I HEAR A LOUD BANG"

Witnesses reported hearing a loud "bang" before the fire started.

"I was serving a customer, just finishing up with her and I hear a loud bang. Next thing I know there’s a very large cloud of black smoke," said Jesse Headland, who works at the Francis Gas Bar.

"it’s coming up 'yay high' and eventually I do see some flames hiding behind the truck. Probably the biggest thing I’ve seen in my nine years working here."

Amanda Fung is the owner of the Country Place Chinese Restaurant near the scene of the fire.

"I’m sitting eating my lunch and I smell smoke. When I went out to look at the window outside I saw lots of big flames.

Ottawa Police say the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Environment have been notified about the fire.

Merivale Road is closed between West Hunt Club and Macfarlane Road. Slack Road is closed eastbound at Woodroffe.

FAMILY REUNIFICATION CENTRE

A family reunification centre has been set up at Woodvale Pentecostal Church on Greenbank Road.

Ottawa fire says the purpose is to reunite employees with their families.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez