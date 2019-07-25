

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OPP in Bancroft say a serious crash involving three motorcycles has left three drivers injured.

They say the crash happened just before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in Wollaston Township on County Road 620.

Officers say four motorcycles were driving together when the first rider lost control of his bike, causing the next two to lose control and crash.

A 40-year-old man from Fort Erie and a 21-year-old man from Port Colborne were sent to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries,

The third driver, a 40-year-old man from Port Colborne, was airlifted by an ORNGE helicopter to a trauma hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

OPP say their investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been laid.