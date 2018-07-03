

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Renfrew County Paramedics say a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 has sent three people to hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday on a stretch of Highway 17 between Bruce Street and Storyland Road just north of Renfrew.

Renfrew County Paramedic Chief Michael Nolan says one patient was airlifted by Ornge to the Ottawa trauma centre with life-threatening injuries; two other people suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital; a fourth patient suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.

Nolan says the crash involved a mix of passenger vehicles.

Highway 17 was closed in both directions between Bruce and Storyland. It reopened at around 8:00 a.m.