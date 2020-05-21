ALMONTE, ONT. -- Three houses in Almonte have been severely damaged by fire.

The Mississippi Mills fire department says firefighters were called to a home on Malcolm Street in Almonte at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The blaze quickly spread to two neighbouring homes and it took firefighters from Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith Township about four hours to get it under control.

No one has been reported hurt.

Damage is expected to exceed $750,000.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

The fire department says anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Photos of the fire were posted publicly to the Friends of Mississippi Mills Facebook page by Paul Latour Wednesday evening. Latour shared them with CTV News.