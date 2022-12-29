Three hikers rescued from forest near North Gower, Ont.
Three hikers are safe after being lost in a forest near North Gower , Ont. for several hours Wednesday night.
The hikers, two men and a woman, were in Marlborough Forest when they got lost and were unable to find their way out, according to Ottawa fire.
At approximately 4:25 p.m., Ottawa police contacted Ottawa fire for help finding the missing hikers, and the service dispatched crews along with utility terrain vehicles and snowmobiles. Emergency crews set up command centres at Klondike Road and on Roger Stevens Drive, and used a drone for an aeriel view of the forest to assist with the search.
The hikers were able to locate a communal cabin in the woods while waiting to be rescued, and started a fire to stay warm. Ottawa Fire Service Public Information Officer Nicholas DeFazio says officials told the hikers to stay in place.
"Firefighters made their way through extremely difficult terrain on our snowmobiles and in wet suits to eventually make their way to the hikers over three hours later," Ottawa fire said in a statement.
"They were very kind, very thankful for our services and that's what we're here for," DeFazio said. "These things happen and you know, everyone can learn from it so we are always happy to help."
The three people were located about three kilometres into the forest.
"Where we were going though was off the beaten track and it isn't a groomed system, so we had to use ski doos to get to this cabin," Rule Sector Chief Larry Roy said on Thursday..
The hikers were transported out of the woods by firefighters just before 8:30 p.m. There are no reports of injuries.
The Marlborough Forest is a large tact of land owned by the city of Ottawa. According to Ontario Trails, the Marlborough Forest is a "diverse ecosystem of over 9,300 hectares of wetlands, wildlife fields, natural forests and plantations." There are trails for hiking, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and skiing.
"The forest is extremely large with a log of wetlands, and if you don't know how to navigate it properly you could get yourself lost or in trouble," DeFazio said.
Ottawa fire recommends several tips to hikers before going out this winter, including tell people where you're going and what time you expect to be back, have a printed copy of the route you plan to travel and dress appropriately.
Correction
Ottawa fire says the hikers were located in Marlborough Forest near North Gower, not Merrickville as previously reported.
