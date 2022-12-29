Three hikers rescued from forest near Merrickville, Ont.

Three hikers are safe after being lost in a forest near Merrickville, Ont. for several hours Wednesday night.

The hikers were in Marlborough Forest when they got lost and were unable to find their way out, according to Ottawa fire.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., Ottawa police contacted Ottawa fire for help finding the missing hikers, and the service dispatched crews along with utility terrain vehicles and snowmobiles.

The hikers were able to locate a communal cabin in the woods while waiting to be rescued, and started a fire to stay warm.

"Firefighters made their way through extremely difficult terrain on our snowmobiles and in wet suits to eventually make their way to the hikers over three hours later," Ottawa Fire said in a statement.

The hikers were transported out of the woods by firefighters just before 8:30 p.m. There are no reports of injuries.

All 3 hikers were safely rescued by @OttFire Firefighters & brought out of the forest at 20:22. #OttNews https://t.co/jQ2brJIjFg pic.twitter.com/UpuuCrMPJA — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 29, 2022

The Marlborough Forest is a large tact of land owned by the city of Ottawa. According to Ontario Trails, the Marlborough Forest is a "diverse ecosystem of over 9,300 hectares of wetlands, wildlife fields, natural forests and plantations." There are trails for hiking, snowshoeing, snowmobiling and skiing.