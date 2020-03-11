OTTAWA -- At least three people have died of the flu in Ottawa this season, according to public health officials.

The latest report from Ottawa Public Health says the agency is aware of three influenza-related deaths since flu season began in the fall.

That number is low compared to last year, when Ottawa Public Health reported 34 flu-related deaths during flu season.

Elderly people often account for most flu-related deaths.

The Ottawa Public Health report also says overall flu activity in the capital is decreasing, with influenza activity lower in the last week of February than the previous week.

Overall, 696 cases have been reported to Ottawa Public Health since Sept. 1.