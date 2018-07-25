

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa firefighters had a busy Tuesday evening, responding to three fires.

A 911 call reported wires arcing and a tree on fire in the back yard of a home on Sale Barn Road just before 8 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had extended into the attic of the home.

Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

Damage is estimated at $500,000. A family of four has been displaced.

Ottawa Fire also responded to a 911 call reporting a fire inside a home on Carmichael Court just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was located in the middle unit of a townhouse complex.

Two adults and two cats have been displaced by the fire. One resident was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Just after 8 p.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting smoke in the basement of a four-storey apartment building on Clemow Avenue.

The fire was contained to a basement apartment.

No one was hurt, but one man has been displaced from his home.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.