OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police have shut down an alleged illegal cannabis online delivery service in Pembroke and Petawawa.

On Thursday, OPP officers executed a search warrant at an online delivery service known as “HerbertHaze.” The company was previously known was “Potawawa420 up until May 31, and was located in Pembroke and Petawawa.

Police say officers seized $150,000 worth of marijuana, shatter, cannabis resin, psilocybin, cannabis edibles and other illicit products. A large quantity of cash and $75,000 worth of property, including two vehicles, was also seized.

The OPP says Matthew Thompson, 42, of Petawawa, Scott Dooley, 49, of Petawawa and Nicole Travers, 35, of Petawawa are facing several charges, including possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and possessing cannabis for the purpose of distribution.