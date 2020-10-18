Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
ON THE MAP: COVID-19 Testing Centres
Slight drop in new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Saturday
COVID-19 measures need to target the root cause of transmission: Dr. Etches
My mask got wet during a rain or snow storm, what should I do?
COVID-19 testing centre opens Monday in Ottawa's east-end
Ottawa sets monthly record for total COVID-19 cases with 99 new cases on Friday
Two downtown Ottawa hotels close during COVID-19 pandemic
Employees at east-end Shoppers Drug Mart, Your Independent Grocer test positive for COVID-19
75-year-old Pembroke, Ont. man kicked out of Staples for not wearing a mask, despite a doctor's note
Hockey Eastern Ontario asks Ottawa teams not to rent ice time outside of Ottawa
Ottawa woman breaks 14-day quarantine rule to work at long-term care home: police