OTTAWA -- Three employees at an Ottawa east-end grocery store have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website Sunday afternoon, Loblaw says three team members at Hess' Your Independent Grocer on Montreal Road tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The last day the team members worked were on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

On Friday, Loblaw reported one employee at Hess' Your Independent Grocer had tested positive.

Loblaw now reports three employees have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement on its website, Loblaw says when there is a case of COVID-19, it works closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores.

Loblaw says it updates its website with all positive COVID-19 cases in its stores, by province, in the last 15 days.