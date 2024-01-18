OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Three drivers fined Thursday for blowing past school bus picking up kids in Ottawa

    A school bus in this undated file image.
    The Ottawa Police Service handed three $490 fines to drivers who blew past a school bus in Kanata on Thursday morning.

    The OPS traffic unit posted on social media that the motorists, which included a G2 driver, failed to yield to the bus with activated lights on March Road near Klondike Road.

    "OPS Traffic is always on the lookout for drivers failing to stop for school buses with activated lights," police said on X.

    Failure to stop for a school bus results in an automatic fine ranging between $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points. Subsequent offences within five years may result in fines between $1,000 and $4,000 and even prison time.

    In Ontario, school bus drivers and other witnesses can report vehicles that have illegally passed a school bus.

