Three drivers fined Thursday for blowing past school bus picking up kids in Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Service handed three $490 fines to drivers who blew past a school bus in Kanata on Thursday morning.
The OPS traffic unit posted on social media that the motorists, which included a G2 driver, failed to yield to the bus with activated lights on March Road near Klondike Road.
"OPS Traffic is always on the lookout for drivers failing to stop for school buses with activated lights," police said on X.
Failure to stop for a school bus results in an automatic fine ranging between $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points. Subsequent offences within five years may result in fines between $1,000 and $4,000 and even prison time.
In Ontario, school bus drivers and other witnesses can report vehicles that have illegally passed a school bus.
Forecast for the weekend: Snow, freezing rain, extreme cold warnings in effect
Newfoundland is under snow squall warnings Friday, while extreme cold persists in the Prairies. And on Canada's West Coast, residents are bracing for freezing rain and more snow.
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week
Children's medication, pyjamas and other products were recalled across Canada this week. Here's a recap.
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
Canada is looking into whether restaurants' wood ovens meet emissions standards
The federal government says it carried out 'compliance promotion activities' with some restaurants that use wood-fired ovens to determine if they meet emission reporting thresholds under the National Pollutant Release Inventory program.
NATO holds its biggest exercises in decades next week, involving around 90,000 personnel
NATO will launch its biggest military exercises in decades next week with around 90,000 personnel set to take part in months of drills aimed at showing the alliance can defend all of its territory up to its border with Russia, top officers said Thursday.
Atlas Air's Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing after engine malfunction
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane with five crew members made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport late Thursday after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.
An Oregon teen saw 3 people die after they slid on ice into a power line. Then she went to help
Majiah Washington noticed a flash outside her home this week in Portland, where a dangerous storm had coated the city with ice. Opening her blinds, she saw a red SUV with a downed power line on it. Her neighbor's pregnant, 21-year-old daughter was screaming for her boyfriend to get their baby away from the car.
A Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot inside Russia causes a massive blaze, officials say
A Ukrainian drone struck an oil storage depot in western Russia on Friday, causing a massive blaze, officials said, as Kyiv’s forces apparently extended their attacks on Russian soil ahead of the war’s two-year anniversary.
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
'They treat us like gold': New home, new hope for Moncton’s homeless
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has taken 12 people off the streets and brought them to a 187-acre farm near Salisbury.
Ontario man shocked he has to pay $28,000 for Alberta operation
After waiting more than three years on the wait list for shoulder surgery, Paul Prudames decided to travel to Alberta to have the procedure done sooner to relieve his intense pain.
Fiery collision on Gardiner Expressway injures four people
Speed is believed to have been a factor in a fiery collision that injured four people and closed a large stretch of the Gardiner Expressway Thursday night, Toronto police say.
'I couldn't believe anyone would do that': Hospital security guard at Toronto hospital puts senior in headlock, family says
An Ontario family is calling for systemic change after an 84-year-old woman went to a Toronto hospital emergency room, waited overnight and ended up injured after they say a hospital security guard put her in a headlock.
FAE agreement in principle: Montreal accepts, Laval rejects
The Montreal Teachers' Alliance announced its members have adopted the agreement in principle reached last month.
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested in Montreal
A 24-year-old woman is in hospital after a hit-and-run in Montreal.
Children safely at home after vehicle stolen with them in back seat: Montreal police
A father was reunited with his two children after his car was stolen from a parking lot in Montreal North with them in the backseat.
Boat removed from Sudbury auction in rare 'about-face' from city
Discussion of keeping a boat in the Greater Sudbury community of Skead continues today behind closed doors after a rare ‘about-face’ from city officials. Residents, who fought to keep fire services in their community, say they were shocked to find their rescue boat had been put up for auction.
Road reopens after pedestrian struck in east London
London police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a driver in east London Thursday night.
Experts stress importance of travel insurance after Ontario man dies while on vacation in the Caribbean
Reema Shrivastava remembers her father Subhash Parekh as an amazing person, who loved to swim, dance, and was the life of the party.
Snow squall conditions likely this weekend, preluded by cold arctic air entering the region Friday
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, and southern Huron County, while Grey County is under a snow squall warning.
Surgeries delayed in Winnipeg as health system deals with respiratory illnesses
A surge in respiratory illnesses is prompting changes in Manitoba hospitals.
How EV drivers feel about their vehicles in Winnipeg's winter
Canada is setting new standards for electric vehicle availability and it's going to require more EVs. But are these vehicles up to the challenge of Winnipeg's cold winters?
Rae and Jerry's, iconic Winnipeg steakhouse, is under new ownership
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
Municipalities, advocates eye Hamilton as city becomes the first to create renoviction bylaw
The City of Hamilton is expected to become the first Ontario municipality to implement a bylaw around renovictions.
Local cases of potentially fatal invasive strep A infections doubled in 2023
The number of cases of invasive strep A infections in Waterloo Region more than doubled last year compared to 2022.
Schneider family land donation hits bureaucratic road block in Wilmot Township
The Schneider family has been trying to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot. But a proposed parking lot is standing the way of a deal with the township.
Police recommending review after woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school
Calgary police are asking a provincial committee to review the events leading up to the murder of a mother outside an elementary school in the southwest.
Federal CEBA loans due; many businesses struggling to repay
Thursday was the deadline for repayment of federal government loans given to businesses to help them adapt to pandemic measures.
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
Here's how Saskatchewan trades energy with its neighbours
After Saskatchewan's move to provide electricity to Alberta made headlines – CTV News spoke to SaskPower to chat about the practice of sharing electricity to keep the lights on.
Protests erupt at Edmonton police commission meeting over homeless encampment teardowns
Speakers-turned-protesters at the City of Edmonton's first police commission meeting of the year on Thursday made the recent dismantling of homeless camps their main point of contention.
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
'Under duress': Alberta daycare operators meet with province about subsidy funding challenges
Daycare operators in Alberta are facing a looming deadline as they decide whether or not to sign onto the 2024 child care subsidy agreement.
'A broken system': Rangers stop volunteers from building tiny home in CRAB Park
There were more than 20 centimetres of snow on the ground when a handful of volunteers walked into Vancouver's CRAB Park on Thursday, carrying two-by-fours and bags of insulation.
Metro Vancouver bus union threatens to suspend all service unless deal is reached
The union representing around 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland warned it would suspend all bus service unless it reaches an agreement with its employer in the coming days.
Freezing rain could close roads, bridges in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, officials say
The freezing rain forecast to begin Thursday evening in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland could force the closure of roads and bridges, according to officials.
Here's a breakdown of what the average teacher in Sask. gets paid and what they are asking for
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and government remain at odds about what is of highest importance at the bargaining table as teachers announced a second day of strike action.