

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A house fire in Britannia has killed three pet dogs and left three people displaced including a child.

Ottawa Fire says calls came in around 1 a.m. Tuesday reporting visible smoke coming from a duplex at 2700 Howe Street.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke in a ground-floor kitchen and three people suffered non-serious smoke inhalation.

Damages are estimated at $100,000.