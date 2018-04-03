Three displaced, pet dogs killed in Britannia house fire
A house fire in Britannia at a Howe Street duplex has killed three pet dogs and left three people displaced including a child on Tuesday, Apr. 3, 2018.
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 12:00PM EDT
Ottawa Fire says calls came in around 1 a.m. Tuesday reporting visible smoke coming from a duplex at 2700 Howe Street.
Firefighters say there was heavy smoke in a ground-floor kitchen and three people suffered non-serious smoke inhalation.
Damages are estimated at $100,000.