

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two adults and an infant have been displaced by an overnight fire in Stittsville.

Ottawa Fire responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at 755 Rosehill Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Pictures show damage to the roof and back of the two storey home. The house next door suffered minor fire exposure damage.

No one was hurt.

An Ottawa Fire Investigator has been called in to determine the cause.