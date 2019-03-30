

CTV Ottawa





Three people have been displaced following an early morning fire in the basement of a row house in New Edinburgh.

It happened on Crichton Street around 5:34 a.m. Saturday.

One person was taken to hospital with a non-fire related injury and paramedics treated someone at the scene for minor burns to her hands.

Two people in the unit and an additional person in an adjoining one are displaced due to the gas being shut off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation