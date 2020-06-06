OTTAWA -- Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, while six new cases of novel coronavirus have been detected in the community.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases of COVID-19 in its daily epidemiology update on Saturday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 1,998 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 251 deaths.

Thirty-one residents remain in hospital with COVID-19.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 56 years-old, with the youngest case involving a four-month-old child.

Twenty-three per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa involve residents over the age of 80. There have been 29 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involving children under the age of nine.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 87 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,660 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The epidemiology update shows there are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney told reporters on Friday that Ottawa Public Health estimates one per cent of Ottawa’s population has been infected with COVID-19.

Exposure to COVID-19

Half of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to an outbreak in a long-term care home, retirement home, group home, hospital or shelter.

Ottawa Public Health says 989 cases of COVID-19 are linked to an institutional outbreak.

A total of 482 cases are linked to close contact with a known case of COVID-19, while 196 cases are linked to community transmission of novel coronavirus.

Nine per cent of cases, 186 cases, have been linked to travel.