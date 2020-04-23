OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says three more residents have died due to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

No details about the three deaths were released in the daily epidemiology update from the health unit.

There are now 35 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health reports 26 of the 35 people who have died from COVID-19 complications were residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.

Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 were also announced on Thursday. There are now 977 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The median age of the cases is 52 years old. The youngest case involves a four-month-old child.

There are currently 33 residents being treated in Ottawa hospitals for COVID-19, including eight in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa Public Health says 41 per cent of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. According to the report, 405 people have recovered from the virus.

Institution outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health says there are COVID-19 outbreaks in 20 long-term care homes, retirement homes, group homes and hospitals.

According to the report, 234 residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 57 new cases reported in institutions on Thursday (It’s unclear when Ottawa Public Health reported the cases in its daily epidemiology update).

Seventy staff members in institutions have also tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 transmission source

More than half of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to contact with a COVID-19 case.

Ottawa Public Health says 541 of the 977 cases of COVID-19 had contact with a case only.

The report shows 179 of the 977 cases, 18 per cent, are linked to community transmission of the virus.