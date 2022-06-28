Three dead, police watchdog called in after Alta Vista stabbing

Three dead, police watchdog called in after Alta Vista stabbing

Two people were stabbed to death and another died after an "interaction with police" on Anoka Street in Ottawa Monday night. (CTV News Ottawa) Two people were stabbed to death and another died after an "interaction with police" on Anoka Street in Ottawa Monday night. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

G7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically

Leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies struck a united stance to support Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' as Russia's invasion grinds on, and said they would explore far-reaching steps to cap Kremlin income from oil sales that are financing the war.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina