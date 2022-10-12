Three charged in Thanksgiving Day robbery

Ottawa police say a man and two women are facing charges following an alleged gunpoint robbery on Thanksgiving.

In a news release, police said a man entered a store on Highgate road at around 6:45 a.m. Monday. He allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded an employee fill a bag he was carrying with cash and cigarettes. The man then left.

Officers stopped the man in a vehicle on Carling Avenue at Churchill Avenue a short time later. Two women who were also in the car were charged as well.

Police said the man is a suspect in two other robberies on Merivale Road and Greenbank Road in September and October.

Jake John Levert, 33, of Ottawa is charged with three counts of robbery with a weapon and several gun-related charges.

Cheryl Anne White, 41, and Crystal Gail Nadon, 40, both of Ottawa, are each charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

Levert was appeared in court on Tuesday. White and Nadon were released with conditions.