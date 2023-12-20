Three charged in connection with vehicle thefts after crash on Leitrim Road Tuesday

Ottawa police say three people are facing charges in connection with vehicle thefts after a lengthy investigation into a crash on Leitrim Road Tuesday.

Two people in a car that crashed on Leitrim Road were arrested just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, but police did not explain why at the time. The road was closed for about 14 hours Tuesday.

In a news release Wednesday, police revealed that the vehicle involved in the crash had been sought in connection with a suspicious incident in Riverside South earlier in the morning.

Police said a suspicious vehicle was seen idling near a Toyota Tacoma and Dodge Ram, which are considered known targets for vehicle thieves. When officers attempted to pull over the suspicious vehicle, the driver fled and later crashed on Leitrim.

Two people inside the car were arrested at the scene and a third person was later arrested nearby.

The aforementioned Tacoma and Ram had been reported stolen from the Greater Toronto Area, police said.

Brian Rowley, 45, of Wasaga Beach, was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence,

Fail to comply with a release order (x 4),

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x2), and

Obstruct a peace officer.

Jamie Lee Verner, 46, of Wasaga Beach, was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence,

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x 2), and

Fail to comply with an undertaking (x 2).

Azubuike Okoye, 28, of Peterborough, was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence,

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x2),

Assault police,

Flight from police,

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and

Obstruct a peace officer.

All three were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington.