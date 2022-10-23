Three Athens, Ont. junior hockey players 'doing fine' after car crash that postponed game

The Athens Aeros junior hockey team says three players are “doing fine” after a car crash Saturday that forced the team to postpone its game against the Smiths Falls Jr. Bears.

The Bears tweeted Saturday that the game was cancelled “due to very unfortunate circumstances” and offered prayers to families and players. In a second tweet, the team said the people involved were reported to be okay.

Game has been cancelled due to very unfortunate circumstances prayers to all families & players tonight 🙏 https://t.co/P9vvgPlwuh — Smiths Falls JR Bears (@SFJrBears) October 22, 2022

The Aeros said Sunday morning that three players were involved in a single-vehicle crash on the way to the game.

“We are thankful to report that all 3 players are doing fine,” the post said. “We would like the thank Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Smiths Falls Bears organization for their support yesterday while we tended to our team.”

Last nights game vs. @SFJrBears was postponed due to 3 of our players involved in a single motor vehicle accident on their way to the game. We are thankful to report that all 3 players are doing fine, we would like @TheEOJHL & Smiths Falls Bears organization for their support. pic.twitter.com/pmuDND78rV — Athens Aeros (@athens_aeros) October 23, 2022

There was no immediate word on where the crash happened or when, though the Bears announced the postponement of the game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, about an hour before puck drop.

The next scheduled match between the two teams is slated for Dec. 3 at the Smiths Falls Youth Arena.