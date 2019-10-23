

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Ottawa Police have charged three teenagers after a loaded gun was seized during a traffic stop in the city’s south end.

Officers responded to a road rage complaint on the afternoon of Oct. 14 at Topley Crescent and Karsh Drive, police said in a news release Wednesday.

When they stopped a vehicle that matched the description of the complaint, they spotted a gun in the vehicle.

Three people in the car were arrested without incident, and the gun was found to be loaded.

The teens, two aged 19 and one age 17, are all facing half-a-dozen firearms charges.

They appeared in court earlier last week.