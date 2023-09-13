Three arrested and charged after manhunt in Smiths Falls, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have released details about a manhunt in the Smiths Falls area on Tuesday.

Residents in the Rideau Avenue and Harper Condle Road area were asked to remain indoors Tuesday afternoon and report suspicious persons to 9-1-1. Police later said about two hours later that the scene was cleared and there was no threat to the public.

#LanarkOPP and Smiths Falls Police are involved in an active investigation in the Rideau Ave and Harper Condy Rd area near Smiths Falls. If you live in that area please remain in your homes with the doors locked. Report any suspicious persons to 911 @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/OuCWd2LgBu — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) September 12, 2023

In a news release Wednesday, OPP revealed that the incident began with a traffic stop on Blinkhorn Lane, just off Roger Stevens Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

One of the people in the vehicle police stopped ran into the woods toward the Harper Condle and Rideau area. While police were looking, they asked residents to remain indoors. Police and canine teams later arrested the individual.

Two other people in the vehicle were arrested without incident, police said. A gun, drugs and cash were found in the car.

Chase Lahaise, 30, of Smiths Falls, is facing a slew of drug and firearms charges, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and several counts of failing to comply with probation and release orders to attend court. Lahaise was held for a bail hearing.

Samantha Findley, 38, was charged with obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order and Krinda Anderson, 32, was charged with drug possession. They've been released with orders to appear in court in October.