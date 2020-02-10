Ottawa Fire says crews were sent to a three-alarm blaze overnight Sunday at a restaurant in Metcalfe.

Pictures taken at the scene show large flames and heavy smoke coming from the Main Street Grill & Pizzeria on Victoria St.

The emergency call came in at 1:03 a.m. and the fire was not under control until after 3:30.

There is heavy damage to the building, but no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 8210-8212 Victoria Street in the Village of Metcalfe. The fire is in the Main Street Grill & Pizzeria. This now a 3rd Alarm fire. No reported injuries and a OFS Fire Investigator has been dispatched. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/INihSjLtYe — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) February 10, 2020