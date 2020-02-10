Three-alarm fire burns through restaurant in Metcalfe
Source: Twitter/@OFSFirePhoto
Ottawa Fire says crews were sent to a three-alarm blaze overnight Sunday at a restaurant in Metcalfe.
Pictures taken at the scene show large flames and heavy smoke coming from the Main Street Grill & Pizzeria on Victoria St.
The emergency call came in at 1:03 a.m. and the fire was not under control until after 3:30.
There is heavy damage to the building, but no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Terrible news coming out of #Metcalfe. I have so many great memories at the Main Street Grill: excellent service & fresh, delicious food. My thoughts are with everyone impacted by this fire. Thank you @OttFire for always being there & putting your lives on the line for us. https://t.co/7SV0NdahUu— Goldie Ghamari, MPP ���� (@gghamari) February 10, 2020