Power is out for as many as 20,000 homes in the Ottawa Valley today.

With temperatures dipping to well below -20 with the windchill, Ottawa River Power said a problem at the Hydro One power generation dam near Renfrew around 11:30am.

Power in Pembroke, Eganville and Renfrew should be restored in most parts by 2pm according to the power company.