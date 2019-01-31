Thousands without power in the Ottawa Valley
A hydro tower is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 12:05PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 12:32PM EST
Power is out for as many as 20,000 homes in the Ottawa Valley today.
With temperatures dipping to well below -20 with the windchill, Ottawa River Power said a problem at the Hydro One power generation dam near Renfrew around 11:30am.
Power in Pembroke, Eganville and Renfrew should be restored in most parts by 2pm according to the power company.