Thousands travelling home this weekend for Thanksgiving

As one train leaves the VIA Rail station in Ottawa, another one will be arriving shortly with April Kimmett’s daughter Abbey on board.

"She’s due to come in on the train anytime," says Kimmett.

Like thousands of students taking to the road to travel home for Thanksgiving, Abbey is arriving in Ottawa from Toronto.

"We’re all together," Kimmett says. "We’re a family of six. We’re having my husband's family in from Lindsay. And on Sunday, there will be about 18 of us."

"It’s my favourite meal," Abbey says. "So I’m really excited. It was a fully packed train. I guess everyone is coming home for the weekend because everyone looks really excited to be back."

With COVID restrictions lifted, train stations, highways and airports seem to be back to pre-pandemic levels.

"It’s all back to regular seating," Abbey says. "There’s no more one person per section. So that was kind of different."

And with more vehicles on the highways, the OPP is urging motorists to follow speed limits.

Police say 2022 has turned out to be a deadly year.

"We’ve seen a 24 per cent increase and 268 fatalities in the province so far this year," says OPP Acting Sgt. Erin Cranton.

With more people travelling this weekend, police say extra patrols will be out to enforce highway laws.

"Operation Impact starts today and runs until Monday, Oct. 10," Cranton says. "There will be an increase in officers visible on highways and roadways across the province in order to educate and enforce traffic safety rules."

Public health officials are still asking Canadians to be vigilant against COVID-19 this Thanksgiving. For now, families are just thrilled to be together again for this annual holiday.

"Yah, so excited for turkey," said 15-year-old Kenzie Lehman, who arrived in Ottawa on the train.

"So excited," says Kenzie’s mom Andrea Guzzo Lehman. "She’s only 15 and she lives in Toronto. So we booked our VIA Rail train ticket in August. So we’re super excited to have her home."

For April and Abbey Kimmett, they’re just glad things are finally back to normal for this year's festivities.

"Amazing. Amazing," April says. "I hope all the families have a great one this time."