Thousands of Hydro One customers west of Ottawa wake up without power

Hydro One crews are working in the bitter cold to reconnect customers in Pembroke and Cobden who woke up Saturday without power.

Hydro One said it was responding just after 9 a.m. Thousands of customers were without power. By 10 a.m., the utility said it had restored power to more than 11,500 customers, but about 2,500 remain in the cold.

The estimated restoration time is around 12:45 p.m.

Pembroke was listed as the coldest location in Ontario at 10 a.m., according to Environment Canada, with a temperature of -28.2 C.