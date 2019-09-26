

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Thousands of people are expected to march for climate in Ottawa’s downtown core Friday.

It’s one of hundreds of protests across Canada as people demand action against climate change. There are two main legs to tomorrow's climate strike: one at Confederation Park in Ottawa and the other at the corner of Portage and Laval in Gatineau. Both marches leave at 11:30 a.m. and make their way to Parliament Hill.

Montreal's climate strike will likely be the largest in Canada drawing about three hundred thousand people.

Here in Ottawa, expect to see ten to fifteen thousand march; some even shutting down business to allow their staff to attend.

If Bridgehead is your "go to" coffee shop you better "go to" it before 11:30 Friday. That's because the roastery will grind to a halt and no more café lattés until late in the afternoon, so that employees like Alexis Thomson can take in the Climate Strike.

“They're still going to pay us all the way through even though we're all going to march,” says Thomson, “I am really excited to be there tomorrow.”

All 19 Bridgehead coffee shops will shut down between 11:30 and 2:30 to allow staff to attend. It'll cost the company about $10,000 in lost business.

“Our focus on sustainability and caring about our planet has been a huge part of Bridgehead from the beginning,” says Kate Burnett, the chief operating officer of Bridgehead, “and so makes sense that we're able to support that, let our customers know and support our staff.”

Bridgehead isn't the only business shutting down for the march Friday. Mountain Equipment Co-op and Lush stores will close for a couple hours but classes are still on at the high school and university level.

At a teach-in at the University of Ottawa on Thursday, Jeremy Kerr, the Chair of the Department of Biology told students that climate change is a solvable problem.

“We have lost decades to lobbyist funded inaction,” Kerr said in an interview, “The time to act was yesterday but now is the best we can do and we have to get on with it. We have an obligation to act.”

In the crowd, absorbing that message was Canada's Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

“I encourage everyone to come out,” McKenna said, “not just the kids but their parents and grandparents because we're all part of this.”

Some university staff had asked that classes be cancelled tomorrow. They're not but Samantha Alamilla plans to attend anyway.

“This is a crisis,” she says, “It is not something someone invented; it’s a crisis we're facing in the world and this is one of the things I can do.”

So, while thousands march, the doors at Bridgehead remain closed and customers like Christine Hasley will just have to postpone their cappuccino, which she’s perfectly fine with.

“I think it’s great,” she says about Bridgehead closing for a few hours, “It supports their mandate and any company in the business of sustainable development should be behind this.”

The universities have agreed to let students attend the climate strike.

For high school students, parents can send a note approving their absence but it's not a sanctioned day off.