OTTAWA -- The Thousand Islands Bridge has reopened to traffic after a protest blocked traffic on the busy Family Day Monday.

The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority lifted the traffic restrictions at 3 p.m., just over three hours after the restrictions were put in place due to the demonstration.

The protest blocked access along Highway 137 in the Lansdowne area, and closed access from Highway 401 eastbound and westbound to the bridge crossing.

Ontario Provincial Police say approximately 40 people began their protest near the Canada-U.S. Border around 11:40 a.m.

Photos from the scene showed the group with signs saying “No pipelines on Wet’suwet’en land” and “shut down Canada.”

They have left, now the bridge is being inspected, then home I go, never to leave again. �� pic.twitter.com/atduOhaXMO — Tegan (@tegan4618) February 17, 2020

The protest blocked the busy Thousand Islands Bridge as travelers returned to Ontario after the Family Day long weekend. Ontario Provincial Police and U.S. officials directed motorists to use the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge, approximately one-hour away.

11:56, TI Bridge. Aaaahhhhhh, I just want to go home! Wth! pic.twitter.com/HsF9fabCnQ — Tegan (@tegan4618) February 17, 2020

Tom Bush of Duty Free America near the U.S. border tells CTV News Ottawa officials were stopping traffic about four miles before the store, and re-directing them to the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge. Duty Free America is the last business before motorists hit the border.