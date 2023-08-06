This week's storm could bring up to 50 mm of rain

The storm expected to hit Ottawa this week could bring up to 50 mm of rain, including some very heavy rainfall Monday evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says scattered showers are expected to begin overnight and could become heavy at times Monday morning.

Showers should taper off Monday afternoon before another round of heavy showers with possible thunderstorms barrels in Monday evening. Ottawa could see 25 mm of rain in a single hour during this storm.

Moderate showers are then expected to continue into Tuesday before coming to an end Tuesday evening, ECCC says.

"Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected, however, higher amounts cannot be ruled out," the weather statement says. "Rainfall warnings will be issued if higher rainfall totals are anticipated as the situation becomes more clear."

Weather radar showed a large system over Michigan Sunday afternoon, which meteorologists expect could track over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario toward eastern Ontario Monday and Tuesday.

In the past four weeks, Ottawa has experienced several sever summer storms, including three tornadoes, two hail storms, and a modern record rainfall.

Monday's forecast high is 21 C with a humidex of 29, while Tuesday could see a high of 20 C.