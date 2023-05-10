This Ottawa hospital emergency room had the longest wait times in Ontario to see a doctor

The wait time to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital emergency departments increased at most hospitals in March, with the Ottawa Hospital General Campus having the longest wait times in the province.

New statistics from Health Quality Ontario show the average wait time for a first assessment by a doctor in the General Campus ER was 4.4 hours in March, up from 3.5 hours in February and 3.4 hours in January.

The average wait time to see a doctor in the emergency department was 3.1 hours at CHEO, 3 hours at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, 2.9 hours at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital and 2.1 hours at the Montfort Hospital.

The provincial average wait time for a first assessment by a doctor in the ER was 1.9 hours in March.

Statistics show the average wait time to see a doctor in the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital was 3.7 hours, 2.7 hours at the Cornwall Community Hospital and 2.5 hours at the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

In Kingston, the average wait in the ER to see a doctor was 1.7 hours at the Kingston General, and 1.5 hours at Hotel Dieu.

The Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan Campus tied the Ottawa Hospital General Campus for longest wait times to see a doctor in Ontario at 4.4 hours.

Wait times for admission

Across Ontario, the average wait time for patients in the emergency room to be admitted to hospital was 19 hours in March.

In Ottawa, the average time patients spent waiting in the ER waiting to be admitted ranged from 13.2 hours to 22.1 hours. Here is a look at how long patients waited for admission in March.