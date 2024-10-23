This is who should protect themselves from RSV this respiratory virus season

Ottawa Public Health is recommending that eligible residents at higher risk of severe illness protect themselves against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this respiratory illness season, including infants and high-risk children.

According to OPH, RSV is a respiratory virus that “can be particularly severe in infants and older adults.” OPH says Immunization against RSV can help prevent serious health outcomes, including hospitalization. Publicly funded immunization is available for infants, high-risk children, pregnant individuals, and eligible older adults.

RSV protection for infants and high-risk children

Ottawa Public Health recommends that infants and high-risk children receive protection against RSV this respiratory virus season. The National Advisory Committee of Immunization recommends Beyfortus, a monoclonal antibody (preventative antibody), for infants.

Beyfortus is recommended for infants due to its effectiveness, long-lasting protection (up to 6 months), and safety, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The Ontario Ministry of Health's guidelines to receive immunization against RSV include children born in 2024 prior to the RSV season and under one year of age and born during the 2024-2025 RSV season.

The RSV vaccine is also recommended for children up to 24 months of age who are at higher risk of severe RSV disease through their second RSV season, including:

chronic lung disease of prematurity (CLD), including bronchopulmonary dysplasia/chronic lung disease

hemodynamically significant congenital heart disease (CHD)

severe immunodeficiency

Down Syndrome/Trisomy 21

Cystic fibrosis with respiratory involvement and/or growth delay

Neuromuscular disease

Severe congenital airway anomalies impairing the clearing of respiratory secretion

Ottawa Public Health says the RSV vaccine is available directly through higher-risk settings and specialists, and will not be available at its clinics.

OPH will offer Beyfortus to infants without access to a pediatrician or primary care provider who are born in 2024 and are less than one year of age, and to infants born during the 2024-2025 RSV season. Starting today, appointments can be booked through the Kids Come First webpage.