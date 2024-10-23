OTTAWA
Ottawa

This is who should protect themselves from RSV this respiratory virus season

Registered nurse Charlene Luxcin administers a flu shot to a patient in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Registered nurse Charlene Luxcin administers a flu shot to a patient in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Share

Ottawa Public Health is recommending that eligible residents at higher risk of severe illness protect themselves against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this respiratory illness season, including infants and high-risk children.

According to OPH, RSV is a respiratory virus that “can be particularly severe in infants and older adults.” OPH says Immunization against RSV can help prevent serious health outcomes, including hospitalization. Publicly funded immunization is available for infants, high-risk children, pregnant individuals, and eligible older adults.

RSV protection for infants and high-risk children

Ottawa Public Health recommends that infants and high-risk children receive protection against RSV this respiratory virus season. The National Advisory Committee of Immunization recommends Beyfortus, a monoclonal antibody (preventative antibody), for infants.

Beyfortus is recommended for infants due to its effectiveness, long-lasting protection (up to 6 months), and safety, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The Ontario Ministry of Health's guidelines to receive immunization against RSV include children born in 2024 prior to the RSV season and under one year of age and born during the 2024-2025 RSV season.

The RSV vaccine is also recommended for children up to 24 months of age who are at higher risk of severe RSV disease through their second RSV season, including:

  • chronic lung disease of prematurity (CLD), including bronchopulmonary dysplasia/chronic lung disease
  • hemodynamically significant congenital heart disease (CHD)
  • severe immunodeficiency
  • Down Syndrome/Trisomy 21
  • Cystic fibrosis with respiratory involvement and/or growth delay
  • Neuromuscular disease
  • Severe congenital airway anomalies impairing the clearing of respiratory secretion

Ottawa Public Health says the RSV vaccine is available directly through higher-risk settings and specialists, and will not be available at its clinics.

OPH will offer Beyfortus to infants without access to a pediatrician or primary care provider who are born in 2024 and are less than one year of age, and to infants born during the 2024-2025 RSV season. Starting today, appointments can be booked through the Kids Come First webpage.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Interest rate drops to 3.75% as Bank of Canada makes another cut

The Bank of Canada made a sizable cut to its key lending rate Wednesday from 4.25 per cent to 3.75 per cent as the global economy continues to expand. The half percentage point cut is the fourth rate cut in a row by the central bank as inflation dropped from 2.7 per cent in June to 1.6 per cent in September.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News