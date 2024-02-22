This is what you can buy for $1 million to $2 million in Ottawa

A $1 million budget will buy you a bigger home in Ottawa compared to several other major Canadian cities, according to a new report on million dollar properties across the country.

"In Ottawa, $1 million goes a long way, both downtown and outside of the city centre," Royal LePage says.

The Royal LePage 2024 Million-Dollar Properties Report shows the average home in Ottawa valued between $950,000 and $1,050,000 in December had 3.6 bedrooms, 2.7 bathrooms and 2,303 square feet of living space. That's 543 sq. ft. more than the national average.

The average square footage for properties valued between $950,000 and $1.05 million is 1,218 sq. ft. in Toronto, 1,187 sq. ft. in Vancouver, 2,093 sq. ft. in Montreal and 2,179 sq. ft. in Calgary.

The report shows the average home in Ottawa valued between $1.05 million and $2.05 million in December had 4.1 bedrooms, 3.6 bathrooms and 3,381 square feet of living space. The national average square footage for a home in the same price range is 2,501 sq. ft.

According to Royal LePage, homes in the $1.05 million to $2.05 million have an average square footage of 1,427 sq. ft. in Vancouver, 2,075 sq. ft. in Toronto, 2,718 sq. ft. in Montreal and 3,176 sq. ft. in Calgary.

"You don’t need to spend a lot to find a high-quality home in Ottawa," Rob Marland, broker of record with Royal LePage Performance Marland Realty, said in a statement. "But, those with a larger budget – about $1.5 million to $2 million – can expand their search to luxury properties located along the Rideau Canal and in Ottawa’s sought-after neighbourhoods."

Morland says first-time buyers make up a large part of the pool of $1-million purchasers in Ottawa.

The Royal LePage report says on average, a $1 million property in Canada has 3.2 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms, while a $2 million property has 3.7 bedrooms and 2.6 bathrooms.

Halifax and Winnipeg have the largest average home size for both $1 million and $2 million homes.

"Depending on the market that you are shopping in, a $1-million home can mean something very different. In Calgary, a budget of $1 million is considered the move-up price point for existing homeowners. In Vancouver, the same amount is often the starting point for entry-level buyers," Karen Yolevski, COO of Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., said in a statement. "Years ago, a $1-million budget could buy a generous amount of square footage and access to sought-after neighbourhoods in almost any market."

What you can buy for $1 million to $2 million in Ottawa

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for between $1 million and $2 million in 7 Ottawa neighbourhoods.

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home on Fairbanks Avenue in Ottawa is on the market for $1,999 million.

"The main level features an open concept space with 20' ceilings & floor to ceiling windows invite an abundance of natural light," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "This beautiful kitchen (with stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and granite countertops) flows seamlessly into the dining area which opens up to an outdoor covered terrace, interlocked patio and fenced yard."

The home includes a newly renovated basement with in-floor heating and an entertainment area.

This five bedroom, five bathroom home on Fairbanks Avenue is listed at $1.999 million. (Realtor.ca/website)

A four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is for sale on Sunita Crescent at $1,059 million.

According to the listing on Realtor.ca, the home has 3,300 sq. ft. of "immaculately finished space ideal for a family."

The home is located in the golf course community of Stonebridge and is just steps from parks, trails and a recreation centre.

This 3,300 sq. ft. home on Sunita Crescent in Barrhaven has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Realtor.ca/website)

Located on Fifth Avenue in the Glebe, this $1.119 million home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

"Nestled in the heart of the coveted Glebe, this fully renovated single home is a rare find," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "Noteworthy features include an attached garage, with 2 outdoor parking spots and a deep lot with a private backyard."

The home includes a separate entrance up to a master suite, which allows for a short-term rental or income-generating possibilities, according to the listing.

This home on Fifth Avenue in the Glebe has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with an attached garage. (Realtor.ca/website)

On the market for $1.8 million, this five bedroom, five-bathroom home is located on Witherspoon Crescent in Kanata.

"One of the nicest custom homes you will find in Ottawa!" says the listing on Realtor.ca

The home includes a private balcony off the primary bedroom, open concept main floor with over 10 foot ceilings and a glass-enclosed gym in a fully finished lower-level.

This custom home in Kanata Lakes has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. (Realtor.ca/website)

This six bedroom, five-bathroom home on Idyllic Terrance in Orleans is listed for $1.245 million.

"Step into luxury with this spacious 6-bed, 5-bath home that effortlessly combines practicality with elegance," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"The expansive kitchen is a showstopper, featuring beautiful hardwood floors, sleek quartz countertops, and a range of thoughtful upgrades making it a stylish focal point designed for both convenience and aesthetic appeal."

This six-bedroom home on Idyllic Terrace in Orleans is listed at $1.245 million. The listing says the "expensive kitchen is a showstopper." (Realtor.ca/website)

The single-family home on Melbourne Avenue has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It's listed for $1.559 million.

"This spacious single-family home has everything you are looking for," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "Main floor with a living room and family room. Large open-concept kitchen/dining/living room with gas fireplace."

This home on Melbourne Avenue in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Realtor.ca/website)

This home on Mutual Street in Orleans has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

"Spacious main floor open concept 10 ft. high ceiling, Insert range hood for better living, quartz countertop and countertop cooktop. Dishwasher & dryer," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

"Beautiful large living area, pot lights, 5 ft. electric fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout the house."

The listing says the fully finished basement is 850 sq. ft., with 8 ft. ceilings.

This five-bedroom, five bathroom home on Mutual Street in Ottawa's east end is on the market for $1.119 million. (Realtor.ca/website)