'This is the dumbest idea': NCC faces criticism for closing Ottawa roads for active use program, documents show

The National Capital Commission says there was "high levels of satisfaction and public support" for its active transportation program last summer, but newly released documents show hundreds of negative complaints about the closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway and the parkways and traffic congestion in Ottawa and Gatineau.

The NCC released the results of its 2023 survey in January, saying 88 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation, while over 90 per cent of respondents supported the active use program in Gatineau Park and on the Kichi Zībī Mīkan and the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway.

CTV News Ottawa has obtained the full results of the survey, showing respondents' feedback to questions about the active use program on parkways in Ottawa and in Gatineau Park.

"This is the dumbest idea anyone has ever come up with. I refuse to use the program out of protest as it is disruptive to the flow of the city," said one respondent.

"I'm boycotting walking along the Queen Elizabeth Driveway because I'm so against it being closed to traffic," said another response.

"Who come up with this stupid program??? Resign," said one person when asked why they didn't participate in the active use program.

"Waste of road use. Bike path is perfectly fine and should be used," said one respondent.

In 2023, the NCC closed a section of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week between Canada Day and Labour Day, with weekend closures as well in May, June and September. The Kichi Zībī Mīkan and the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway were closed on weekends through the summer, while the NCC closed Gatineau Park parkways to vehicles at several times every week through the summer.

The NCC conducted an online survey between July 13 and Oct. 20, 2023 to gather feedback on the program. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and some politicians criticized the NCC for closing Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Somerset Street and Fifth Avenue, to vehicles seven days a week in the summer.

A total of 10,686 surveys were started, with 8,921 surveys completed, according to the data. The majority of the respondents used the parkways on a bicycle. When it comes to Queen Elizabeth Driveway, 45 per cent of respondents said they appreciated the closure because it was "safer for active use without vehicles."

The survey comments obtained by CTV News Ottawa showed residents were frustrated with the closure of Queen Elizabeth Driveway in Centretown and the Glebe.

"The QED is for all not just bikers. It’s a major artery to and from tourist spots, shops, restaurants, the ByWard Market, museums, the NAC and major hotels," said one response.

"It’s fine on weekends, but very few people use it on weekdays and it creates horrible congestion on Elgin on weekdays," said another response.

Other responses included:

"I want to drive so I can see Ottawa."

"Shutting the driveway causes traffic issues all over the Glebe. There are already bike lanes available. This is an unwanted problem."

"I will never participate. Your program is short-sighted and discriminatory. It serves able-bodied individuals and those privileged few that live close by."

Respondents also raised concerns about traffic in Ottawa due to the road closures.

"Try to get to Lansdowne on event day when you have that road closed, idiots," one response said.

"Closures are getting too long and at varying times. Do not support weekday closures and weekend closure should be limited to planned times," said another response.

"Traffic in Ottawa is bad, we need as many roadways in use as possible," said a survey response.

"We can't get to appointments and activities, due to slow traffic because of the closures," said one response. "You don't need parkway to go biking."

"Traffic is unbearable on weekends for residents of Aylmer. We are trapped all summer long," said a survey response.

One survey response said the NCC active use program, "Makes getting around city very inconvenient."

"Ottawa needs all of its streets open," said another response.

Several comments took aim at the NCC's decision to close the roads to active transportation and at Mayor Sutcliffe for his comments on closing the road.

"For the unelected NCC to close a road in central Ottawa against the request of the city wide elected Mayor of Ottawa is totally unacceptable in a democratic society," said one response.

"I agree with Mayor Sutcliffe about the (Queen Elizabeth) parkway closures being very disruptive to traffic. We have great bike paths in this city, we don't need all the major scenic streets as well," said a survey.

"Stop closing them. This entire idea is harebrained. I completely agree with Mark Sutcliffe," said one survey.

"Please don't let Mark Sutcliffe bully y'all into allowing yet another car space," said one survey, adding Ottawa needs more safe spaces to bike.

Another response said, "I am very disappointed in our mayor's push to end the active use program, especially on Queen Elizabeth. His willingness to embrace the city's car dependence is sad."

Another response said, "Stop taking away road access everyday of the week. Sunday mornings was sufficient along the canal. And restore easy access to Gatineau Park. Your offer of a bus doesn’t meet my needs."

Several people asked the NCC to provide more access to trails in Gatineau Park, with one response saying, "I prefer hiking and closing parkways has cut off my access to many trails within Gatineau Park. It is unfair to only have these parkways available to cyclists and not motor vehicles."

One person asked the NCC to develop a fountain of youth to encourage them to use the parkways.

"Make me 20 or 30 years old again!!!" said the response.

In a statement, the NCC reiterated the data showing that two-thirds of respondents supported the NCC's commitment to creating a car-free experience on the capital's scenic parkways, but did not provide further comment.

"The NCC is working on a survey for the 2024 edition of Weekend Bikedays, which will launch later this year," a spokesperson for the NCC said in an email.

Support for active transportation program

While the NCC received negative feedback for its active transportation program, hundreds of respondents praised the NCC decision to closure roads to vehicles for cycling, running and walking.

"We need more outdoor space for recreation without the threat of cars, pollution," the one survey said.

"I love cycling and it is a much safer option then the road with cars," a respondent said.

"I love to be able to move and use public space without worrying about cars," a survey response said.

"I love biking in the park and my grandkids love it as well. Much better without cars," said another survey response.

Another response said, "I love to cycle without having vehicles close by when possible. No noise and no exhaust."

Other responses included:

"It raises my quality of life in my community by allowing me the space to be active and social."

"NCC needs to continue support for non vehicular use of city infrastructure that is safer and healthier for the residents of Ottawa."

"More recreational space = good."

Several people called on the NCC to extend the closure for vehicles along Queen Elizabeth Driveway, and provide better connections to the ByWard Market.

Here is a look at the NCC's active use program for 2024

The Kichi Zībī Mīkan – open for active transportation Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue.

The Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway – open for active transportation Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway – open for active transportation Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street. The QED will be closed to vehicles from Somerset Street to Pretoria Avenue 24 hours a day in July and August.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway weekend vehicle closures: May 11 to Oct. 14