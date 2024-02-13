This is how people marked Pancake Tuesday in Ottawa

They're fluffy, filling, covered in maple syrup and mark the beginning of Lent for some.

Shrove Tuesday, also known as "Fat Tuesday" or "Pancake Tuesday", is the last day before Lent, a period of fasting and reflection in the Christian calendar.

For many enjoying the tasty treat at Sunset Grill at Lansdowne Park, it's also a chance to contribute to a good cause.

"I actually love pancakes. I usually make them at home, so it was nice just to come in and have them freshly prepared," says Mya Le, who works nearby.

Proceeds from the $1 pancakes sold at Sunset Grill locations across Canada will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society,

"This will be our ninth year. Our company has done it for 14 and we've raised $192,000 to date," says owner/operator Dean Stresman.

Kitchen staff at the Lansdowne location were busy, with about 1,500 pancakes made by lunchtime.

"What goes in perfect pancake? It's the perfect amount of love. A sprinkle of love as the chef's choice, chef's secret," says Jesse Pagnan.

Some schools across the region held pancake breakfasts, and many churches hold "pancake supper" events in the evening.

"It's a good opportunity to celebrate before we take things a little more seriously for the next 40 days," says The Very Rev. Beth Bretzlaff at Christ Church Cathedral, where a popular pancake supper is served.

"Today is a day traditionally we have used up all the fat in one's house, one home, so that we go into a time of fasting and just not using as many things as we often use in our lives to focus more on our spiritual lives."